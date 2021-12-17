Universal Insurance (UVE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Universal Insurance (NYSE: UVE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2021 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

12/10/2021 – Universal Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Universal Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Universal Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Universal Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/2/2021 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

