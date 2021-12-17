UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading Down 28% Over Last 7 Days

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $30,755.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00202119 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

