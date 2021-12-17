Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $1,096,800.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00.

Upstart stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.80. The company had a trading volume of 236,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 172.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.35 and its 200-day moving average is $214.20. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

