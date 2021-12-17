Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 35,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,764,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $187,125.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after purchasing an additional 854,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

