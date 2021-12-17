Urbana (TSE:URB) Trading Down 1.1%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) shares traded down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.59 and last traded at C$3.66. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13.

Urbana Company Profile (TSE:URB)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

