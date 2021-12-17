Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN) Insider Saurabh Jain Buys 149,003 Shares

Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN) insider Saurabh Jain acquired 149,003 shares of Urbanise.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$169,863.42 ($121,331.01).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Urbanise.com Company Profile
