Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN) Insider Saurabh Jain Buys 149,003 Shares

Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN) insider Saurabh Jain acquired 149,003 shares of Urbanise.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$169,863.42 ($121,331.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Urbanise.com Company Profile

Urbanise.com Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud-based software platforms for the strata, facilities management, and utilities industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, and rest of Africa. The company engages in the development and commercialization of intellectual property associated software licensing, devices, and consulting services.

