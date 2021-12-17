Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2145 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 95.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

NYSE:UBP traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

