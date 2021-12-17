Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Trading Up 7.4%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a market cap of $752.14 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

