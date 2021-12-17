Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Trading Up 7.4%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.
The company has a market cap of $752.14 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.
