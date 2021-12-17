URU Metals (LON:URU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $286.65

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 286.65 ($3.79) and traded as low as GBX 164 ($2.17). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 164 ($2.17), with a volume of 1,485 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 286.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.91.

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

