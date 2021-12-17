Urus (URUS) Price Hits $6.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00038951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00202323 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

