US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) were down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.54 and last traded at $30.83. Approximately 1,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 157,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get US Ecology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $959.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 108,455.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter worth $506,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.