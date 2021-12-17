USDJ (USDJ) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. USDJ has a market cap of $14.91 million and $8.66 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00053197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.58 or 0.08234525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,998.32 or 0.99898756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

