Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Shares Up 2.6%

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $319.76 and last traded at $319.74. Approximately 591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 344,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.43.

The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 93.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.16.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.63) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,063 shares of company stock valued at $36,530,812. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

