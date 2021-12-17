Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLEEY. Barclays upgraded Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valeo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

