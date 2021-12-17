Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLEEY. Barclays upgraded Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valeo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

