VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Trading Down 5.4%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 170,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 54,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAPP. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,558,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter.

