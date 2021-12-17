VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $40.89 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

