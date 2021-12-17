Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,999,000 after buying an additional 884,601 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,985,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after buying an additional 42,167 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 133,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,774,000 after buying an additional 33,117 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after buying an additional 31,110 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $326.99 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $360.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.91.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

