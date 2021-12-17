Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Cut by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $169.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

