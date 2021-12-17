Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,503 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 926% compared to the average volume of 244 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.83. 674,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,393. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $158.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.70.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

