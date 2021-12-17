Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.32. 291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,841. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.11.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

