Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,614,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.32% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $333,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $50.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

