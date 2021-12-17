Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $37,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $112.42.

