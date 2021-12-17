Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $443.60 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $463.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

