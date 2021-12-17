Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Brio Consultants LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $17,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,041,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,169. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

