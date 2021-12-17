Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 50,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.20 and its 200-day moving average is $207.28. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $171.48 and a 12 month high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

