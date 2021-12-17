Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $52.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $54.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

