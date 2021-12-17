Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.7% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $112.10 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $112.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

