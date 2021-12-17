Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:VONG opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $80.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.
