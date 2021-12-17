Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $80.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $2,139,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,251,000 after acquiring an additional 409,914 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 403,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

