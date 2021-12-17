Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 189,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after buying an additional 172,880 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 701,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after buying an additional 153,990 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after buying an additional 58,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $213.90 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $170.19 and a 1-year high of $219.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.99 and a 200-day moving average of $206.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

