Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 107.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $195,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after buying an additional 5,826,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,157,000 after buying an additional 1,003,006 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 956,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,565,000 after buying an additional 649,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $65,113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 774,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,929,000 after buying an additional 410,422 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $72.43 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

