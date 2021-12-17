Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

True Link Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 19.7% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $143,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

