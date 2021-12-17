Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,595,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 259,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter.

