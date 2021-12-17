Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $156,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.62 and its 200-day moving average is $224.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.60 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

