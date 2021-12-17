Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $269.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $255.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

