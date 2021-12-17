Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.9% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $428.48. The stock had a trading volume of 611,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $422.38 and its 200-day moving average is $408.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.11 and a 52-week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

