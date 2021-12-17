Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 744.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $426.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $422.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.11 and a 12-month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.