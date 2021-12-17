Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after buying an additional 1,135,729 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.41. 6,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,906. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $58.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

