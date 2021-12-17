Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,794. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

