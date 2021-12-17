Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00.

VRNS traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.23. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.74 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

