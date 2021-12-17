VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VACNY opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.00.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

