VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Up 49.8% in November

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the November 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 662.0 days.

VTTGF opened at $480.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.51. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $473.96 and a 1 year high of $485.81.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

