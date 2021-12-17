VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Up 49.8% in November

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the November 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 662.0 days.
VTTGF opened at $480.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.51. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $473.96 and a 1 year high of $485.81.
About VAT Group
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.