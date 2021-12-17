VeChain Price Tops $0.0799 on Major Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, VeChain has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and approximately $297.78 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000140 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008504 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.