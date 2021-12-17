Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $254.23 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.61.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

