Veles (VLS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $39.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. Veles has a market capitalization of $50,179.77 and approximately $39.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Veles has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,827.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.83 or 0.08304708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00314872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.55 or 0.00922045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00074688 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.32 or 0.00393488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00267038 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,344 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,838 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

