Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,000,000.00 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) major shareholder Healthquest Partners Ii, L.P. purchased 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VERO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 435,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.23.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

