Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 125,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $22.20 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.33. Sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

