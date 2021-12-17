Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Up 7.4%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) shot up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.20. 5,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 560,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,817.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,198,650. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 74.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 43,630 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $326,000.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

