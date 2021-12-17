Veritas Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,248,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.12% of Alibaba Group worth $480,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,083,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.37. The company had a trading volume of 419,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,661,063. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.65. The stock has a market cap of $331.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

