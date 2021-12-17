Veritas Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up 0.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 328.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 50,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,124. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.01. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.