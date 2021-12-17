Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $1.45 Billion Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Veritas Asset Management LLP cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,991,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,475 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises 8.3% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 1.08% of Charter Communications worth $1,449,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded up $12.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $644.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $680.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $720.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.08.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

